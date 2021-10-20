Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi right this moment introduced it is going to unveil the Be aware 11 sequence on October 28 in China.

The corporate additionally shared a few posters on its Weibo account, revealing a punch gap show and a triple digital camera setup on the rear. The smartphone additionally has quantity buttons on the right-side body, with the three.5mm headphone jack positioned on prime alongside what’s probably an IR blaster and a speaker tuned by JBL.

Since Redmi says it is going to unveil the Be aware 11 sequence subsequent Thursday, you possibly can count on multiple smartphone. The corporate does not inform us what number of smartphones the Be aware 11 sequence contains, however rumors declare we’re two units – Be aware 11 and Be aware 11 Professional.









Redmi Be aware 11 sequence is arriving on October 28

The Professional variant is claimed to return with a Dimensity 920 SoC, 120Hz OLED display, and a 5,000 mAh battery, which is able to cost at as much as 67W or 120W.

The vanilla mannequin will even pack a 5,000 mAh cell, nevertheless it’s rumored to go as much as 33W. It’ll sport a 120Hz LCD and have a Dimensity 810 on the helm with two reminiscence choices – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The Professional model, then again, will even be accessible in a 3rd trim, having 8GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard.

With the launch occasion eight days away, you possibly can count on extra particulars in regards to the Be aware 11 to floor within the lead-up to the disclosing, each within the type of leaks and official teasers.

