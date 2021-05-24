Redmi Be aware 8 2021’s chipset, digital camera, and show detailed

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will quickly launch the Redmi Be aware 8 2021 to have fun the sale of 25 million items of the unique Be aware 8 globally, and it lately revealed that the Be aware 8 2021 will pack a waterdrop notch show, which it has now confirmed will measure 6.3″ diagonally.

Moreover, Redmi mentioned that the Be aware 8 2021 will likely be powered by the Helio G85 SoC and sport a quad digital camera on the again with the first shooter utilizing a 48MP sensor. Redmi would not inform us something about the remainder of the modules, however earlier reviews declare it will likely be joined by ultrawide, macro, and depth items whose resolutions are presently unknown.

One of many photographs shared by Redmi additionally reveals the Be aware 8 2021 will function a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and reveals the telephone in two colours.









Redmi Be aware 8 2021’s design • Redmi Be aware 8 2021’s processor

The Be aware 8 2021 appears to be like just like the unique Be aware 8 from 2019 and leaked and official data suggests the brand new Be aware 8 will likely be a Be aware 8 2019 with Helio G85 SoC and 22.5W charging.







Redmi Be aware 8 (2019)

In fact, we’re but to listen to about its display screen decision and cameras, however that can possible stay unchanged, that means the Be aware 8 2021’s 6.3″ display screen can have 1080p decision, the selfie shooter will use a 13MP sensor, and the first digital camera will likely be accompanied by 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth modules.

We count on Redmi to substantiate extra options of the Redmi Be aware 8 2021 within the coming days.

Source 1, Source 2