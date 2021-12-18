Reminder: Donate to win swag in our annual Charity Drive sweepstakes

In case you’ve been too busy enjoying Halo Infinite to participate on this 12 months’s Ars Technica Charity Drive sweepstakes, don’t be concerned. You continue to have time to donate to a superb trigger and get an opportunity to win your share of over $1,600 value of swag (no buy essential to win).

Up to now this 12 months, after simply over three days, practically 100 readers have donated practically $9,000 to both the Digital Frontier Basis or Kid’s Play as a part of the charity drive (Kid’s Play is main within the donation totals by about $1,100, FWIW). That is a good distance off from final 12 months’s document haul of over $58,000, however there’s nonetheless loads of time till the Charity Drive wraps up on Jan. 7, 2022.

That does not imply it’s best to put your donation off, although. Do your self and the charities concerned a favor and provides now, whilst you’re fascinated about it. Do not let it slip your thoughts and find yourself kicking your self in January for not participating.

See under for directions on how one can enter, and take a look at the Charity Drive kickoff submit for an entire listing of accessible prizes.

The way it works

Donating is straightforward. Merely donate to Kid’s Play utilizing PayPal or donate to the EFF utilizing PayPal, bank card, or Bitcoin. You may also help Kid’s Play instantly by choosing an merchandise from the Amazon want listing of a selected hospital on its donation web page. Donate as a lot or as little as you are feeling comfy with—each little bit helps.

As soon as that is accomplished, it is time to register your entry in our sweepstakes. Simply seize a digital copy of your receipt (a forwarded e-mail, a screenshot, or just a cut-and-paste of the textual content) and ship it to [email protected] along with your identify, postal tackle, daytime phone quantity, and e-mail tackle by 11:59 pm ET Friday, January 7, 2022. (One entry per individual, and every individual can solely win as much as one prize. US residents solely. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. See official guidelines for extra info, together with how one can enter with out making a donation. Additionally check with the Ars Technica privateness coverage.)

We’ll then contact the winners and have them select their prize by January 31 (selecting takes place within the order the winners are drawn). Good luck!

