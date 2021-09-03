Studies of Pixel 3s bricking with “EDL” message are rising

The Pixel 3 XL.

Miles of notch.

The again. The highest is shiny and arduous; the underside is matte and soft-touch.

The soft-touch again stops earlier than it hits the edges.

There’s nonetheless a fingerprint reader and a two-tone shade on the again.

The digicam stands out only a bit.

The quantity and energy are on this facet.

A USB-C port and no headphone jack on the underside.

A rising variety of Pixel 3 and three XL customers say their telephones are dying an early demise. For months, experiences have been piling up on Google’s problem tracker, assist boards, and Reddit, all saying mainly the identical factor: in the future, the telephones instantly cease working and grow to be fully unresponsive. The telephones cannot boot into Android and can solely present a Qualcomm restoration mode known as “Emergency Obtain (EDL) mode.”

The telephones that show EDL mode are fully ineffective bricks. Some Googlers within the assist thread are asking for Android-generated bug experiences, which accumulate a ton of diagnostic information about operating processes. However customers cannot submit these experiences, as a result of the telephones will not boot into Android. The conventional methods used to flash a contemporary model of Android onto the gadgets will not work, as customers cannot get out of EDL mode and into the traditional bootloader, the place they’ll use the usual, beneficial flashing instruments like “fastboot” or Google’s slick, new browser-based Android Flash Software.

EDL mode isn’t used within the Android hacking and restoration scene, however it’s meant for restoration, presumably earlier than any of the usual Android boot and restoration chain will get loaded onto the cellphone. When plugged right into a PC, telephones in EDL mode will determine as “QUSB_BULK_CID,” adopted by a serial quantity. The PC software program that communicates with EDL mode known as “QPST,” or the “Qualcomm Product Help Software,” and will theoretically try and flash a brand new copy of Android onto the Pixel 3, assuming you could possibly get the total NAND picture in the best format. Google admirably supplies dozens of Pixel 3 system pictures for obtain, however they’re meant for the traditional Android flashing instruments, not QPST.

Getting the best recordsdata nonetheless in all probability would not resolve something. We are able to solely speculate about what the issue is, however experiences of telephones dying over the course of a number of months and an entire lack of recoverability point out that the difficulty will not be resulting from a software program replace. This sounds so much like a batch of {hardware} parts with a poor shelf life. It is all very harking back to the bootloop issues that plagued LG telephones for years, together with the Google-branded LG Nexus 5X. In that case, telephones would instantly cease booting because of poor solder joints between the board and the CPU.

The Pixel 3 marked the beginning of Google being a extra unbiased {hardware} firm (as an alternative of partnering with varied competing Android OEMs), and most experiences peg the Pixel 3 as being manufactured by Foxconn. The Pixel 3 was launched on the finish of 2018 and continued to promote for about 18 months, so whether or not you’re nonetheless beneath the two-year guarantee or not will depend upon if you purchased your cellphone. Google lately prolonged the Pixel 4 XL guarantee to 3 years resulting from sure {hardware} points, comparable to random reboots and a rapidly draining battery. It will be good to see the corporate present the identical assist for Pixel 3 house owners.