Revamped Google TV app may quickly work as a distant management, code suggests

The Android Google TV app may quickly be getting a built-in distant management for Android TVs, XDA Builders stories. The unreleased function was found within the code for model 4.25 of the Android app. Enabling the function reveals an apparently unfinished interface constructed round a big D-pad, and the choice to pair the app with an Android TV system utilizing a 4-digit PIN.

The invention of the brand new code coincides with a renewed push from Google to replace and modernize its sensible TV software program. Final 12 months it launched a Chromecast with a brand new Google TV interface for the working system, and this software program can be coming as a built-in working system to sensible TVs this 12 months. As a part of the launch, Google additionally rebranded its Play Motion pictures & TV app to Google TV on Android (for now, on iOS it’s nonetheless showing as Google Play Motion pictures & TV).

Google is engaged on integrating the Android TV Distant Management app into the Google TV app. Listed below are some screenshots of the function, which isn’t but accessible in model 4.25. (Shock, shock…it is precisely as you’d count on.) pic.twitter.com/73iqX6FRJd — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 2, 2021

Google technically already has an Android TV app on iOS and Android that gives this performance, however neither variations have been up to date in years. We wouldn’t be stunned if each ended up being discontinued if the function will get rolled within the Google TV app.