Robinhood’s Deliberate IPO Faces Delays Amid SEC Overview

Photograph : Olivier Douliery ( Getty Pictures )

Robinhood’s plan to go public this summer season is going through delays as federal regulators scrutinize its rising cryptocurrency enterprise, Bloomberg reviews.

A number of folks accustomed to the matter informed the outlet on Thursday that Robinhood has been locked in a back-and-forth with the Securities and Alternate Fee in latest weeks. SEC officers have been asking the inventory buying and selling app maker about its latest push into cryptocurrency, one of many sources stated below the situation of anonymity in response to Bloomberg.

Robinhood had initially focused June for its IPO after initially submitting in March. Nevertheless, that deadline later shifted to July, Bloomberg reported earlier this month, and these new regulatory hurdles may push it again even additional, presumably into the autumn . Robinhood plans to disclose its financials as quickly as attainable and to go public as quickly the SEC finishes its evaluation, the outlet’s sources stated. A spokesperson for Robinhood declined to remark.

In 2018, Robinhood rolled out its Crypto unit for customers to commerce digital currencies comparable to bitcoin and ethereum. As cryptocurrencies turn out to be more and more extra mainstream, Robinhood has established itself as an entry level for brand spanking new buyers trying to dip their toes within the notoriously risky market. It gives a wider choice than rivals comparable to PayPal, together with the joke forex Dogecoin, a token that began as a meme and has been closely pushed by billionaire Elon Musk.

Some 1.7 million folks traded cryptocurrencies on Robinhood’s app within the final quarter of 2020, a determine that soared to 9.5 million within the first quarter of 2021, the corporate reviews. T he GameStonks drama earlier this 12 months prompted a wave of federal scrutiny that apparently Robinhood is nonetheless struggling to shake, with regulators arguing that the positioning encourages the game-like nature of buying and selling to the detriment of inexperienced retail buyers .