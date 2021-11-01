Royole FlexPai 3 seems in official-looking photos

Again in October of 2018, Royole introduced its FlexPai foldable smartphone and earned itself bragging rights by having the primary foldable in the marketplace and beating out the likes of Samsung and Huawei. Quick ahead three years later and we appear to be in for a 3rd installment within the FlexPai sequence. Evan Blass shared an in depth render of the FlexPai 3 detailing the cellphone’s design which we beforehand noticed leak in a TENAA itemizing again in February.

The upcoming foldable will persist with the outward fold design of its predecessors which means no secondary display right here. It does have its peculiarities although with no secondary display and we will additionally spot a pop-up selfie cam up high. The again does appear to have two cameras and an LED flash module tucked in a sq. housing. There’s additionally an identical-sized cutout on the other aspect which can permit the 2 again panels to shut utterly shut.







Royole FlexPai 3 render (supply: @evleaks)

Primarily based on the previous TENAA itemizing, FlexPai 3 will boast a 7.2” unfolded display, 3,360 mAh minimal battery cost, Android OS-based UI and 5G connectivity. This gadget’s listed dimensions are available in at 147.1 x 138.8 x 7 mm. It additionally has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an off-centered USB-C port on the underside.