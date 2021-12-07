Samsung and Tecno engaged on RGBW digital camera sensor

Tecno Cellular held a webinar occasion yesterday the place it unveiled that it’s working with Samsung to carry an RGBW digital camera sensor to its future telephones. Samsung’s ISOCELL GWB was briefly detailed on stage and its essential characteristic is the RGBW colour filter.







Samsung ISOCELL GWB

The brand new 64MP sensor provides a white sub-pixel to the crimson, inexperienced and blue array which ought to lead to improved gentle sensitivity and higher efficiency in low gentle scenes. It’ll doubtless debut on a Tecno cellphone in 2022.







Samsung ISOCELL RGBW sensor particulars

Sony, Huawei, vivo and Oppo have all experimented with RGBW sensors previously and we’ve seen some spectacular outcomes from Huawei’s flagships particularly. Samsung is touting class-leading low gentle photographs and boosted colour accuracy from its new sensor. There have been rumors of Samsung engaged on a 50MP RGBW sensor for the Galaxy S22 sequence which is probably going a unique module kinds the one we’ve seen right here.

Supply (video)