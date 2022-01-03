Samsung brings 240 Hz refresh charges to 4K screens

4K has saturated the TV market, however the sharpest mainstream show decision just isn’t as widespread in PC screens, because of worth and limitations. PC players particularly go for PC screens as a result of they’ll usually hit increased refresh charges than TVs, that are usually at 60 Hz or 120 Hz, making fast-paced gaming motion look smoother. However refresh charges increased than 144 Hz normally require sticking to QHD decision or decrease. Samsung’s introduction immediately of a 4K monitor that may hit 240 Hz modifications that.

Samsung informed me it’s going to announce the worth and launch date for the monitor, a part of the model’s bulletins for CES 2022, “later this 12 months.” If it arrives in 2022, it must be the quickest 4K monitor available on the market—assuming one other model would not announce the same display (who is aware of what else we’ll hear about at CES; the tech present would not even formally begin till Wednesday).

4K at 240 Hz

The Odyssey Neo G8 has a 1 ms GTG response time and is ready to refresh 8,294,400 pixels 240 occasions per second. When requested, Samsung did not specify if the monitor makes use of compression to take action, but it surely apparently does as a result of its port choice is comprised of two HDMI 2.1 and one DisplayPort 1.4.

By itself, HDMI 2.1 can solely hit 120 Hz at 4K decision, however through the use of VESA’s Show Stream Compression (DSC), it ought to be capable of attain 240 Hz, as defined by Tom’s {Hardware}. Equally, DisplayPort 1.4a runs 4K content material at as much as 120 Hz natively, however with DSC, a supporting 4K show might surpass that. There are quite a few 4K screens that already use DSC to run 4K at 144 Hz, however 240 Hz is unprecedented.

Screens that use DSC declare there is not any discount in picture high quality. Actually, VESA says its compression method is visually lossless. Most people should not be capable of inform the distinction, however occasional artifacts will inevitably pop up.

An alternative choice might have been DisplayPort 2.0 With 80 Gbps of bandwidth, DisplayPort 2.0 would enable for 4K at 240 Hz with none compression. As of now, we do not know of any confirmed DisplayPort 2.0 screens, however that might change, probably throughout CES. In January 2021, VESA informed me that DisplayPort 2.0 merchandise ought to arrive within the second half of 2022.

Commercial

After all, to make use of a DisplayPort 2.0 we might additionally have to see the announcement of graphics playing cards with DisplayPort 2.0. Neither Nvidia nor AMD have formally confirmed any such playing cards, however patches to AMD’s Linux graphics driver noticed by Phoronix this summer time counsel help from AMD could also be on its approach.

Regardless, to be able to push 4K at 240 fps, you’d not solely want the required port, however a really highly effective graphics card. Be aware that hitting such body charges with graphics-intensive AAA video games continues to be out of the out of the query.

Ought to your graphics card and monitor fail to sync up, the Odyssey Neo G8 additionally helps G-Sync to struggle display tearing and stuttering with Nvidia graphics playing cards, and FreeSync Premium Professional does the identical with AMD graphics playing cards. The “Premium Professional” addendum means it additionally works with HDR and low framerate compensation.

Instructing a brand new canine outdated methods

If the Odyssey Neo G8 would not look all that new to you, it is as a result of it was designed to seem like the Odyssey Neo G9 49″, the lineup’s flagship introduced final July, and the Odyssey G9 49″, which was certainly one of three screens to introduce a 1000R curve when Samsung introduced it at CES final 12 months.

The screens all have a 1000R curvature (the steepest one you will discover in PC screens immediately), a white again with spaceship-like carvings, and a brilliant gentle, known as CoreSync, that lights up based mostly on the colours on show.

Samsung informed me that the Odyssey Neo G8 is a VA panel utilizing a Mini LED backlight. It will possibly hit as much as 2,000 nits of brightness and will supply deeper distinction than a typical LED monitor, since you may pack extra LEDs into the display.

Though it is nonetheless a pair steps away from OLED, these elements all make the monitor seem like a robust candidate for HDR gaming and film watching. Samsung did not point out any VESA HDR certifications, regardless of the monitor claiming to surpass the brightness requirement (1,400 nits) of the very best tier (DisplayHDR 1400).