Samsung Galaxy A20 will get Android 11-based One UI 3.1 replace in India

The Samsung Galaxy A20 introduced again in March 2019 with Android 9 Pie acquired Android 11-based One UI 3.1 a few weeks in the past. The replace was launched in Russia, however the rollout has now expanded to India.

The Android 11 replace for Galaxy A20 in India comes with firmware model A205FXXUACUF3. It contains the June 2021 Android safety patch, and you’ll count on a redesigned UI with the standard Android 11 goodies similar to chat bubbles and one-time permissions.

The Android 11 replace for the A20 ought to attain all of the models within the nation in a number of weeks, however if you cannot await the replace immediate in your machine, you possibly can test for it manually by heading to your Galaxy A20’s Settings > Software program replace menu.

Through