Samsung Galaxy A22 4G silently goes official in India, out there to order already

In the beginning of June, Samsung made the Galaxy A22 5G official, and ever since then we have heard a number of instances {that a} 4G mannequin was on its option to India. This has now been formally added to Samsung India’s web site, and never simply that however you possibly can already order one.

The Galaxy A22 4G is priced at INR 18,499 ($248, €209 on the present alternate charges) earlier than any financial institution gives. For this amount of money, you are getting the system in the one reminiscence/storage combo that it has, particularly 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Colour-wise, you possibly can choose between black and Mint.

The handset comes with a 6.4″ 720×1600 Tremendous AMOLED show with 600 nits most brightness in Excessive Brightness Mode, and a quad rear digicam setup consisting of a 48 MP f/1.8 predominant sensor with OIS, an 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, in addition to a few 2 MP f/2.4 ornamental depth and macro sensors. On the entrance you get a 13 MP f/2.2 snapper for selfies sans autofocus.

The corporate would not title the precise chipset used, solely mentioning that its CPU pace tops out at 2 GHz for the massive core cluster and 1.8 GHz for the little core cluster. Previous leaks nevertheless talked in regards to the MediaTek Helio G80 being on the helm.

Shifting on, the A22 has microSD growth, dual-SIM assist, a triple slot association, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor embedded within the energy button, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It measures 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm and weighs 186g.

