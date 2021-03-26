Samsung Galaxy F02s is on its method to India, costs leak

Samsung seems prefer it’s readying one more entry-level smartphone for India, to launch within the close to future. The system in query is the upcoming Galaxy F02s.

This new smartphone could also be equivalent to the Galaxy A02s and M02s for all intents and functions, if we’re going by what Samsung’s achieved up to now with the F-series.

The Galaxy F02s will price INR 8,999 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and INR 9,999 when you go for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

If that is going to be a mirror picture of the A02s and M02s, then anticipate it to sport a 6.5″ 720p show, the Snapdragon 450 chipset on the helm, a 5,000 mAh battery with assist for 15W charging, a 13 MP important rear digital camera with a 2 MP macro and a couple of MP depth sensor alongside it, a 5 MP selfie snapper, and Android 10 on board.

Source