Samsung Galaxy F22 is approaching July 6, design and specs revealed

The Samsung Galaxy F22 we have been listening to about for just a few months might be formally launched subsequent week – on July 6.

This affirmation comes from Samsung’s Indian department as the corporate arrange the Galaxy F22’s promo web page on its official web site, revealing the cellphone’s design and specs.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 is constructed round a 6.4″ 90Hz Tremendous AMOLED display screen of HD+ decision, incorporates a 48MP quad digicam on its rear panel, and packs a 6,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will are available in black coloration, however there’ll doubtless be different coloration choices as properly.

Whereas Samsung hasn’t confirmed the remainder of the Galaxy F22’s specs, the smartphone is anticipated to be a rebranded Galaxy A22 with an even bigger battery, which means you possibly can count on a Helio G80 SoC, side-mounted fingerprint reader, and 15W charging.

The waterdrop notch will home a 13MP selfie digicam, and the 48MP major digicam on the again might be joined by 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth models.

