Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appears to be a rebranded Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy F42 5G first surfaced final month when it acquired its Wi-Fi certification, and immediately it is again once more, this time with the Bluetooth certification. This signifies that it is getting nearer to launch.

The bizarre factor is that the certification for the Galaxy F42 5G is shared with the one for the just lately unveiled Galaxy A22 5G, and this strongly hints at the truth that the F42 5G could also be nothing however a rebranded model of the A22 5G. It would not be the primary time Samsung did one thing like this with the F sequence rebranding merchandise from the A sequence, in truth it has been just about par for the course.

Even weirder, it isn’t simply the F42 5G – it appears like in some markets we’ll additionally see the Galaxy Buddy, and the Galaxy Wide5, that are all the identical machine. 4 completely different names for a similar handset must be some form of report, we expect, so here is a sarcastic kudos to Samsung for this achievement!

We’re nonetheless hoping this would possibly not change into true, but when it does, then count on the Galaxy F42 5G (and the Galaxy Buddy and the Galaxy Wide5) to have a 6.6″ 1080×2400 90 Hz touchscreen, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset on the helm, 4-8GB of RAM, 64/128GB of expandable storage, a triple rear digicam system (48 MP major, 5 MP ultrawide, 2 MP depth), an 8 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It ought to run Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1 on high.

