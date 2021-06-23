Samsung Galaxy M22 strikes a step nearer to launch because it will get Bluetooth licensed

The Samsung Galaxy M22 we have been listening to about for some time now has moved a step nearer to launch because it bagged Bluetooth certification.

The Galaxy M22 is listed on Bluetooth SIG’s web site with mannequin code SM-M225FV_DS, the place “DS” signifies dual-SIM assist. The certifying authority additionally tells us that the M22 will include Bluetooth 5.0, however apart from that, it does not reveal something in regards to the smartphone.







Samsung Galaxy M22 Bluetooth licensed

Nonetheless, because of Geekbench, we all know the Galaxy M22 will probably be powered by the Helio G80 SoC, run Android 11, and have 4GB RAM onboard. Though there could possibly be different RAM choices as effectively which are but to be confirmed.

The smartphone was additionally licensed by FCC not too long ago, revealing 25W charging assist within the course of. However you will should shell out extra cash if you would like these charging speeds because the bundled adapter will solely go as much as 15W.

There is no phrase from Samsung in regards to the Galaxy M22 but, however the smartphone is predicted to be primarily based on the Galaxy A22.

Supply