Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will get the September 2021 Android safety patch

Samsung as soon as once more grew to become the primary firm to roll out the latest Android safety patch for its smartphones earlier than the start of a brand new month because it launched the September 2021 Android safety patch for the Galaxy S20 FE yesterday. Whereas the replace is but to achieve all models, Samsung is now seeding the September 2021 Android patch for the S20 FE 5G.

The replace comes with firmware model G781BXXU4CUH5 and requires a obtain of about 790MB. It would not deliver any new options to the S20 FE 5G, though the changelog claims to enhance the soundness of the machine.

The brand new firmware is presently seeding in Austria, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Slovenia, Nordic nations, Czech Republic, Poland, and the Baltic area, however the rollout ought to broaden to different markets quickly.

If you happen to stay in any of those nations and have not obtained the replace but, you may verify for it manually by heading to your telephone’s Settings > Software program replace menu.

