Samsung Galaxy S20 sequence is receiving the September 2021 Android safety patch

Samsung started rolling out the September 2021 Android safety patch final month, with the Galaxy S20 FE being the primary in line to get it, and now it is the S20, S20+, and S20 Extremely which might be getting up to date with the latest safety patch.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Extremely

The brand new firmware comes with model G98xxXXSADUH5 and is presently seeding in some elements of Europe, however it does not deliver any new options to the S20 trio.

If you happen to stay in Europe, you may verify for the replace manually by navigating to your S20/S20+/S20 Extremely’s Settings > Software program replace menu.

