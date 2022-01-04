Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G infographic highlights key specs and design

After a number of months of teasers, canceled launch rumors and numerous leaks, Samsung lastly went forward and introduced its Galaxy S21 FE 5G earlier at present. It’s the whole lot we’ve come to anticipate and now that the telephone is lastly official additionally get an in depth infographic highlighting all the important thing specs.

All of it begins with the design which is clearly impressed by the flagship Galaxy S21 collection with the triple digital camera module that molds into the facet body. The FE does shade match the digital camera island and again for a extra seamless look and it is available in 4 shade choices – Graphite, White, Lavander and the brand new Olive choice.

Whereas we’re speaking concerning the again – there’s a triple digital camera setup right here with a 12MP primary cam with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. That’s the very same setup because the S20 FE from final 12 months. The selfie shooter on the entrance is 32MP once more similar to final 12 months’s mannequin.

Shifting on the show – it measures at 6.4-inches and is of the Dynamic AMOLED 2X selection. It refreshes at 120Hz speeds and boasts FHD+ decision. There’s a Snapdragon 888 on the helm, aided by 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. You get a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging, IP68 water/mud resistance and Android 12 with One UI 4 out of the field.

