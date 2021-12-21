Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to launch on January 11, a brand new leak confirms

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was speculated to launch months in the past however many points alongside the way in which saved the corporate from releasing the handset. However Evan Blass could have now revealed the date of its arrival.

In a latest Twitter submit, the tipster shared 4 frontal renders of the handset with completely different wallpapers however all of them confirmed January 11. It is a strong trace that coincides with a few of the earlier rumors about January as a month of launch and extra particularly, January 11, in line with Jon Prosser.











Official-looking frontal renders of the Galaxy S21 FE

We have no different information coming with this tweet however on the opposite, we already know most, if not the entire S21 FE’s specs. The one different factor we may collect from the renders is that the system will probably help AT&T 5G’s community, judging by the icons on the standing bar.

