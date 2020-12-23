Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen support confirmed by FCC

An FCC listing confirms that Samsung’s S Pen stylus can be used with the company’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra phone. The confirmation, first discovered by Android Authority, comes in a test report for model number SMG998B. The discovery lends clarity to recent statements from Samsung mobile president TM Roh, who said that some of the “most well-loved features” of the Galaxy Note will be coming to other Samsung devices in 2021.

The FCC test report explicitly describes an EUT (Equipment Under Test) device that can be used with an S Pen in both hover and click modes. “The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz.”

The listing also confirms wireless power transfer (to charge things like the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds), Wi-Fi 6E, and UWB on the yet to be announced Galaxy S21 Ultra. Last week Roh also said that Samsung planned to do more with ultra-wideband in 2021 with help from partners, like using UWB to locate objects or your family pet, open doors, and personalize car experiences.

Everything should become clear at the upcoming Samsung event in January, presumably on the Thursday the 14th if rumors hold.