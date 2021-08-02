Samsung Galaxy S22 to have a 50 MP RGBW sensor

Samsung has been engaged on a 200 MP sensor for fairly a while and we anticipate the brand new ISOCELL to hit a Xiaomi Mi 12 smartphone first. Newest leaks recommend the Korean big can also be planning to deliver a 50 MP sensor with RGBW sensor and it is going to be on a Galaxy S22 smartphone.

Each sensors are going to be launched in September, if we are able to belief the leakster Ice Universe, who’s normally on level with such data.

So this 50MP goes to a choose purchasers and will likely be seen on S22 sequence — 𓆩Yogesh𓆪 (@heyitsyogesh) August 1, 2021

Commonplace RGB chip consists of sensors studying purple, inexperienced, and blue gentle after which mixing them into correct colours, however with RGBW there’s now a white LED that assists with pure white gentle. In concept, it ought to present improved spotlight rendition in high-contrast scenes.

We already know the way it works in follow because the Huawei P8 was one of many first telephones to introduce such an array – again in 2015 pictures got here out crisp and clear. In fact, this was a single 13 MP digicam with nowhere close to the processing capabilities of any fashionable flagship, so the brand new 50 MP RGBW sensor ought to produce beautiful pictures with low noise in low-light situations.

