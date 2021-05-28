Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and Watch Active2 receives incremental replace

Earlier this month, Samsung launched firmware updates for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and the Galaxy Watch3 and one other OTA replace is now being acquired by the identical smartwatch fashions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 receiving a firmware replace

The watch updates this time round are nonetheless primarily based on Tizen 5.5.0.2, identical to the one from early this month. The incremental replace brings minor visible adjustments to health icons and “improved machine stability”. Particularly, the auto strolling/operating and ‘inactive alert’ icons are enhanced.

You probably have one in every of these Samsung smartwatches, you possibly can pop into the Galaxy Wearable App and scroll all the way down to “Watch Software program Replace”, then “Obtain and Set up”. The replace takes up 49MB and can take a number of minutes to put in.

Supply 1 • 2 • By way of