Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G and 5G receive Android 12-based One UI 4 in Canada, S20 gets it in the US

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G and 5G received the Android 12-based One UI 4 stable update in the US recently, and the rollout has now expanded to Canada.

The firmware for the Galaxy Z Flip comes with version F700WVLU4FULA and is currently available on Rogers, Bell Mobile, Telus, and Videotron’s networks, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s firmware comes with version F707WVLU2EUL9 and is available on almost all networks.

In addition to the usual Android 12 and One UI 4 features, both builds come with the December 2021 Android security patch, which is a bummer since some Samsung smartphones started receiving the February 2022 security patch last month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G

Samsung is also seeding the One UI 4 update for the unlocked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra units in the US. It comes with firmware version G98xU1UEU2EVA2 and bumps up the Android security patch level on the S20 trio to January 2022.

If you haven’t received the update on your device yet, you can head to Settings > Software update menu on your device to check for it manually.

Source | Via 1, Via 2