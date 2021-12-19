Samsung has an enormous number of official Galaxy S22 equipment incoming

As we inch nearer and nearer to the doubtless February unveiling of the Galaxy S22 household, we’ve got naturally began seeing increasingly of the upcoming units via increasingly-official channels, just like the lately printed assist pages on Samsung.com. BOX UK has now chimed in with its personal “leak” of types, itemizing a lot of official equipment for the Galaxy S22 household on its website. Over 60 completely different gadgets (colour choices included) throughout the trio of telephones.









Galaxy S22 Extremely Good Clear View Cowl • Galaxy S22 Extremely Clear Standing Cowl

Samsung appears to be going all-out this yr, significantly within the case division. Galaxy S22 and S22+ customers will get to select from Clear Covers, Clear Standing Covers, Body Covers, Leather-based Covers, Protecting Standing Covers, Silicone Covers (with/with out strap), Good Clear View Covers, Good LED View Covers, and Gel Instances. Galaxy S22 Extremely, or S22 Word house owners, no matter what the title finally ends up being, get to get pleasure from virtually all the choice too, aside from the Body Cowl line. The actual choice at Field contains 24 official case choices for the usual S22, with 19 choices for the S22 Extremely and 23 for the Plus model.







S Pen in inexperienced

Many of the listings on field.co.uk haven’t any pictures but, however there are a number of exceptions. The retailer has additionally acquired S-Pen replacements for the most important of the S22 bunch in a complete of 4 colours – Inexperienced, Darkish Pink, White and Black. These ought to coincide with the colour choices of the cellphone and largely match up with earlier rumors.

