Samsung not allowed to promote 61 fashions of its smartphones in Russia because of patent infringement

Samsung has discovered itself in a heated authorized battle in Russia with a patent infringement associated to its Samsung Pay service. Russian courts have dominated on the primary occasion that Samsung is to halt imports and gross sales of as much as 61 fashions of its smartphones working Samsung Pay together with its prime of the road Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 over accusations that Samsung Pay violates a patent of Swiss-based cell funds firm Sqwin Sa. Samsung has appealed the selections and isn’t but legally binned to halt gross sales of its telephones.

The issue dates again to 2013 when Victor Gulchenko filed a patent for an internet transaction system which was then registered on April 2019 and granted to Sqwin Sa. Samsung Pay was launched in 2015 and made its method to Russia a yr later in 2016.

As of right this moment, Samsung Pay is considered the third most used contactless fee system in Russia with 17% of transactions, trailing Apple Pay (30%) and Google Pay (32%). In response to authorized specialists, the latter two companies may fall sufferer to Sqwin Sa’s patent.

Supply (in Russian)