Samsung quietly launched its free TV service, TV Plus, on the net

Samsung just lately launched an internet model of its free and ad-supported Good TV Plus streaming service for dwell and linear programming in addition to added casting assist for Chromecast units.

The streaming product, which was beforehand restricted to Samsung TV and cellular units, launched as an internet service within the second quarter, Protocol reported Friday. It’s a curious new participant within the streaming wars and launched with seemingly little fanfare, however the rollout makes an app that was beforehand restricted to Samsung customers now broadly accessible to only about anybody.

Samsung didn’t have rapid remark in regards to the launch when reached on Friday. Nonetheless, a spokesperson confirmed the launch of the net model of the service to Protocol.

Samsung TV Plus has been round for years — it’s been accessible on Samsung sensible TVs since 2016 — however the rollout to further units outdoors of the streaming ecosystem locations it extra immediately in competitors with ad-supported streaming providers like Peacock, the Roku Channel, or any variety of linear-programming freebies like Pluto TV or Plex.

Whereas it’s unclear why the corporate appears to have determined to smooth launch the net model of its streaming service now, Samsung seems to be exploring methods to deliver TV Plus to a bigger viewers. Alternative is all the time nice and you’ll’t beat the value of free (significantly in the event you can stand to sit down by means of advertisements), but when Samsung’s ambitions are to dominate the linear streaming house, it’s a bit late to the occasion.