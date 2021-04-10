Samsung reportedly in talks with LG negotiating enormous order of OLED TV panels

In response to a couple of Korean information outlet, Samsung is reportedly in talks with LG for a tall order of OLED TV panels. Samsung could also be near closing a deal the place LG will provide Samsung with thousands and thousands of those TV panels, additional evidencing its shift away from LCD panels in its QLED TVs, which use a mixture of a quantum dot filter and an LCD backlight.

In response to experiences, officers from each Samsung and LG met to debate the OLED panels. Insiders quotes a few LG workers acquainted with the main points. “We have now not signed a provide contract but, however we solely must undergo a working-level session to finalize the main points,” mentioned one of many officers. One other official claimed that these negotiations weren’t new, however by no means had they gone by means of with a deal.

In response to experiences, 1 million panels can be provided to Samsung in H2 of this yr, with that quantity rising to 4 million in 2022. It’s famous that it’s not common for Samsung to order panels from its largest rival, however the occasion could possibly be a results of Samsung’s current resolution to shift from utilizing LCD expertise in its QLED TVs and use OLED panels from LG as an alternative. The current rise in LCD panels as a result of semi-conductor scarcity is actually an element at play.

Within the meantime, TheElec reported that Samsung is engaged on a prototype for a Quantum Dot OLED TV which doesn’t use LCD panels. These prototypes reportedly had been rejected by Samsung Electronics again in January for his or her brightness being too low.

By way of • Sources 1 | 2