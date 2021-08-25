Gadget

Samsung reveals Galaxy A52s 5G value in continental Europe

By Micash
Samsung launched the Galaxy A52s 5G on August 17, however again then it solely revealed its value in the UK. One week later, the German division of the corporate posted a press launch, revealing the worth in Europe.

The Galaxy A52s 5G is €449 for the 6/128 GB model, whereas 8GB/256GB models value €509.

The cellphone is already listed on Samsung Germany’s on-line store, revealing shoppers in Europe will get a alternative of all 4 Superior colour choices – Mint, Violet, White, and Black. Highlights of the cellphone embody a Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery and a 64MP digicam with OIS as the beginning of the quad setup on the rear.

