Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Half Two Is Oct. 20

Picture : Samsung

When you love devices, subsequent week goes to be a reasonably large deal . Samsung simply introduced that its subsequent occasion , Galaxy Unpacked p artwork t wo, is on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Apple’s second fall occasion, the place we anticipate to see new MacBooks and AirPods, is Monday, Oct. 18 , and Google will formally launch the Pixel 6 on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Excited but?

Samsung didn’t tease what’s to come back at its occasion, however we’re sure we received’t see an addition to the Galaxy Observe lineup. Rumor has it we in all probability received’t see a Galaxy S21 FE, both, which implies Samsung may simply have some precise surprises in retailer. The S21 FE, which was anticipated to package deal Galaxy S21 options in a less expensive gadget, was rumored to have been canceled outright , however current leaks point out that it’s really been delayed till January, with the Galaxy S22 pushed again to later in 2022 .

The rumor mill round Samsung’s occasion has run slightly counter to the buildup to Apple and Google’s October occasions, wherein we’ve seen a slew of leaks and hypothesis across the firms’ huge fall merchandise. Samsung’s occasion invite additionally doesn’t give a lot away. There are just a few app icons seen floating into colourful packing containers, however no {hardware} featured.

The invitation reads: “Our customers are multifaceted and reside life in so many colourful, attention-grabbing, and distinctive methods. As such, the know-how they use day by day ought to mirror their individuality. Be part of Galaxy Unpacked Half 2 on October 20 to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self- expression by way of know-how.”

When you can decipher that clue, drop it within the feedback beneath.

Samsung will stream its occasion on its YouTube channel and web site at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Keep tuned for all of the information because it unfolds (although we don’t anticipate any foldables, both, so sorry for that).