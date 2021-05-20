Samsung’s new Put on OS watch rumored to deliver 5nm chipset and thinner bezel

On Tuesday, Google made a number of bulletins about up to date to numerous Android merchandise and Google apps and companies. Among the many bulletins was Google’s partnership with Samsung in creating a brand new Put on OS for future smartwatches.

Neither firm shared any specifics about incoming smartwatches, however tipsters @IceUniverse and @RQuandt each shed some mild on the Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch that’s anticipated to reach with the brand new working system.

1 mannequin Aluminum, 1 mannequin chrome steel. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 19, 2021

Beginning with the chipset, that is anticipated to be a significant change for Android-based smartwatches. The newest silicon from Qualcomm is Snapdragon Put on 4100 as debuted with the Mobvoi TicWatch Professional 3 on the 12nm course of, and Samsung’s Exynos 9110 discovered on the Galaxy Watch Active2 is constructed on the 10nm course of. If this rumor is true, Samsung’s subsequent smartwatch might deal some severe efficiency energy whereas enhancing battery life.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 has 2.5D glass, which gently sloped over the sting of the watch. The rumor is that the Watch Active4 can have flat, 2D glass defending the show and with a smaller bezel, so we’re questioning if Samsung will proceed to make use of the rotating bezel motion used for scrolling by means of menus.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3

Following @IceUniverse’s Tweet, one other well-known leaker, Roland Quandt, chimed in, suggesting that the Watch Active4 will are available aluminum and stainless-steel variants.

Although Google informed us a few of what we are able to count on from Put on OS, we nonetheless don’t have all of the items to the puzzle. Yesterday’s announcement was extra like a teaser, with the brand new Put on nonetheless anticipated to reach someday within the fall. The brand new replace will deliver new apps as nicely, together with an overhaul to Google Maps, Tiles, Spotify, YouTube Music, and the addition of offline downloads for each music apps.

