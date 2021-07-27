Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 Is the New King of Gaming Displays

Photograph : Sam Rutherford

Samsung’s been making gaming displays for years now, however execs within the firm’s show division say final 12 months’s Odyssey G9 was its first flagship gaming monitor. N ow there’s a brand new Odyssey on the town, and from what we’ve seen to this point, it handily claims the gaming monitor crown.

T he new Odyssey Neo G9 is similar dimension and determination as its predecessor, however for the latest mannequin, Samsung has switched to a Quantum Matrix panel with mini LEDs and Quantum HDR assist. It’s just like what you discover in Samsung’s high-end TVs, however a primary for gaming shows. A fter checking this factor out in particular person, the impression that new panel has is profound.

On the Neo G9, peak brightness now tops out at a stunning 2, 000 nits (up from 1,000 nits on final 12 months’s mannequin), with 2,048 dimming zones offering significantly better distinction whereas virtually utterly eliminating the distracting halos you typically see on shows with older tech.

As earlier than, pixel response stays blistering fast at simply 1ms, whereas the ridiculously large 32:9 5,210 x 1440 facet ratio show provides you extra display screen actual property than you most likely know what to do with— or a minimum of that’s how I felt. The Neo G9’s 240Hz refresh fee has additionally stayed the identical and stays fairly spectacular for a monitor this huge, and it additionally consists of assist for variable refresh charges by way of AMD FreeSync Premium Professional and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, with each DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connections round again.

In particular person, the Neo G9’s excessive curvature nonetheless appears virtually comical, till you really sit down in entrance of it and notice that its 1000R bend implies that the display screen stays the identical distance out of your eyes no matter the place you’re wanting. This implies your eyes by no means must refocus like they might on a historically flat show of the identical dimension, which, together with built-in blue mild filters, helps you keep away from eyestrain or complications throughout lengthy gaming classes.

However that’s not all. A lengthy with a elaborate new panel, Samsung is stepping up the Neo G9’s design by doubling down on that huge mild orb in again. T he previous G9 was restricted to an assortment of preset patterns and light-weight combos, however on the Neo G9, Samsung has included a new CoreSync characteristic, which might mechanically analyze no matter content material you’re after which challenge comparable colours onto the wall behind the monitor, including a little bit of built-in bias lighting.

Samsung’s take a look at setup didn’t do the perfect job of displaying off the Neo G9’s new bias lighting in particular person , however when every little thing involves collectively, what you get is a gaming expertise in contrast to anything in the marketplace. In video games with native HDR assist like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Doom Everlasting, the wealthy shadows and dynamic lighting are downright enchanting, whereas that massive 49-inch display screen wraps round you want a cocoon. And even in video games with out full HDR like Cyberpunk 2077, the Neo G9’s saturated colours and reflections nonetheless seemed improbable. And despite the fact that I did a tiny little bit of pixel peeping, I had a extremely onerous time recognizing fringing or chroma subsampling, which can typically seem on excessive refresh fee shows.

Now right here comes the unhealthy information: W ith this a lot tech crammed inside, the Neo G9 instructions an equally jaw-dropping price ticket of $2,500—a full Grover Cleveland greater than final 12 months’s G9. So as a substitute of idly questioning if this factor will match in your desk (Samsung even makes an elective VESA mount for wall installations), it appears the G9 Neo might merely be fodder for big- time Twitch str eamers who need to flex on their followers. However in case you’ve obtained the funds and the area, the Neo G9 has simply taken the crown as probably the most over-the-top gaming show cash should purchase.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 might be obtainable for pre-order beginning July 29, with orders anticipated to start delivery out someday in August.