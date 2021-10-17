Saudi Arabia Is Constructing a Tourism Resort Primarily based on an Oil Rig

Plainly the world’s largest oil producing nations will cease at nothing to maintain drilling, although doing so aggravates local weather change and its devastating results. Oil-producing heavyweight Saudi Arabia lately unveiled a brand new tactic: making oil rigs look cool.

The nation’s Public Funding Fund, its sovereign wealth fund, has introduced a brand new tourism challenge named “THE RIG.”, a greater than 1.6 million-square-foot (150,000 sq. meters) resort impressed by offshore oil platforms. As you may need guessed by the title, THE RIG. is a literal oil rig within the Persian Gulf that includes 3 accommodations, 800 rooms, 11 eating places, a curler coaster, a water slide, a Ferris wheel, go carts, bungee leaping, scuba diving, and a efficiency area, together with many different issues.

Did I point out you could get to THE RIG. by ferry, yacht, cruise, or helicopter?

Now, all of which may sound cool in an alternate actuality during which our planet wasn’t in a local weather disaster and the place fomenting unnecessary air pollution was a good suggestion. However we stay on this actuality, the place fossil gasoline firms are wrecking the local weather and humanity is in a “code crimson.” On this actuality, Saudi Arabia’s shameless try and court docket the general public’s favor for its oil rigs by actually creating a pleasant, shiny, and enjoyable rig is despicable. It’s additionally harmful as a result of it downplays the challenges posed by local weather change.

You’ll by no means have the ability to inform from the best way the nation advertises THE RIG., although. It’s apparent that no greenback was spared within the creation of the resort’s slick announcement video, which reveals you movies of individuals with THE RIG. of their eyes. You possibly can test it out beneath.

THE RIG.’s web site is top-notch as effectively, regardless that its function is evil.

“Offshore platforms had been created for discovery. THE RIG. takes that legacy to the following degree,” reads a press release on the resort’s web site. “That is the final word dwelling laboratory for pioneering new thrills, excessive sports activities and journey. Climb aboard and expertise the way forward for journey.”

So as to add insult to damage, the Public Funding Fund maintains it’ll observe “main world requirements and greatest practices” on environmental safety to be able to maintain the setting round THE RIG. The simplest approach to do that that doesn’t price any cash can be to not construct the resort in any respect, however what do I do know?

It’s unclear when THE RIG. will probably be open to the general public or whether or not it’s even been constructed but. What’s undoubtedly clear although is that Saudi Arabia’s new resort is a completely pointless and wasteful enterprise that solely makes the local weather disaster worse.