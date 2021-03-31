See if the Realme 8 Professional bends on this sturdiness take a look at

The Realme 8 Professional is one among solely two mid-range smartphones to sport a 108 MP digicam, however regardless of that standout spec that has thus far been reserved for costlier units, it is nonetheless fairly inexpensive.

Does this imply that its construct high quality has been compromised in any manner? Can this plastic smartphone face up to a sturdiness take a look at that flagships often (however not all the time) haven’t any downside with?

YouTuber Zach from JerryRigEverything set to search out out precisely that, which is why he subjected the Realme 8 Professional to his typical array of assessments – scratching it, making an attempt to burn its display, and at last, the bit you’ve got all been ready for – making an attempt to bend it from either side. Let’s discover out what occurred.

Spoiler alert – there’s glass on the display which scratches precisely when it ought to, no sooner, no later. The body is plastic, the again is plastic too, as is the sq. digicam bump (there’s glass on the sensors although, it is simply surrounded by plastic). The display takes a direct flame for twenty-four seconds earlier than it goes loopy, however then recovers when it is eliminated. Oh, and there aren’t any points with structural integrity – when bent, it does not crack or snap.

For those who’re intrigued by the Realme 8 Professional and wish to study extra about it, do not miss our in-depth assessment.