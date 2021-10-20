Delivery occasions for Apple’s $19 Sprucing Fabric slip to late November

Between ongoing provide chain points, chip shortages, and pent-up demand, Apple’s new MacBook Execs had been all the time going to be laborious to get. They have been up for preorder for lower than 24 hours, and if you happen to order one now, you in all probability will not get it earlier than November or December.

However the brand new laptops aren’t Apple’s solely in-demand product: the transport occasions for Apple’s $19 microfiber Sprucing Fabric have additionally already slipped again into mid to late November. Sadly, which means your appropriate iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and iPods might want to stay unpolished for not less than a month. It is unclear whether or not the delays are being brought on by low provide, overwhelming demand, or some mixture of each.

The Sprucing Fabric boasts help for a powerful vary of Apple merchandise, which Apple lists out intimately on the Fabric’s product web page. The checklist consists of iPhones as previous as 2014’s iPhone 6, each technology of Apple Watch, and even the previous iPod nano and iPod shuffle. With out testing, nonetheless, we won’t affirm whether or not the Sprucing Fabric will adequately polish older unsupported units or non-Apple devices like Android telephones or the Nintendo Change.

The Sprucing Fabric is not a brand new Apple product—it has shipped with the corporate’s $5,000 Professional Show XDR since that monitor was launched again in 2019. However that is the primary time that Apple has provided its finest, most premium sharpening expertise to the customers of its different units.

