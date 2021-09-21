So Snoop Dogg simply claimed to be a distinguished NFT booster

Snoop Dogg, the well-known rapper, tweeted on Monday that he’s the one behind a Twitter account that discusses NFTs. Sure, this actually is a factor that’s occurred. Whereas Snoop Dogg has launched NFTs earlier than, that’s not likely something new for celebrities — operating a Twitter account that constantly tweets about crypto, and proudly owning round 100 of the crypto tokens, nonetheless, can be one other degree. Is that this reveal actual? A prank? It’s unclear, nevertheless it positive is fascinating.

@CozomoMedici (seemingly named after a distinguished Renaissance-era Italian banker) is a Twitter account that’s amassed fairly a couple of followers within the month or two it’s been lively and speaking about crypto. A part of what’s made the account splashy is that it’s seemingly spent tens of millions on NFTs. The individual behind the Medici account has been speaking about releasing their private particulars for at least a few days now, even running a poll inviting folks to guess at their true identification. (No, Snoop Dogg was not one of many choices, however AOC and the lead singer of Muse have been). It culminated immediately with the individual behind the account saying that they have been going to tweet their identification from their private account, saying that it could be found as a result of they’re significantly well-known. 5 minutes later, Snoop Dogg tweeted “I’m @CozomoMedici.”

Shortly, as promised, I’ll dox from my private account. As my fame is appreciable, the tweet will little question be found. Those that are curious to my identification will quickly realize it. — Cozomo de’ Medici (@CozomoMedici) September 20, 2021

It’s tempting to make use of Medici’s involvement with Jason Derulo, singer of “Whatcha Say” and “Wiggle (feat. Snoop Dogg),” as proof of his prominence within the area. The R&B artist thanked Medici for helping him purchase a CryptoPunk earlier this month, however immediately’s (doable) reveal raises the query: did Derulo look to Medici as a result of they have been distinguished within the NFT area, or did he realize it was really one among his friends?

Whereas the Medici account is comparatively new, solely being created final month, it’s nonetheless managed to achieve some notoriety, having been talked about in a narrative by crypto outlet The Block. The Medici OpenSea account additionally has round 100 NFTs in its assortment (a few of which have been bought for tens of millions of {dollars} price of Ethereum).

I do know the query you’re asking… no, screaming… no, freestyle rapping at your monitor: has Cozomo de Medici purchased any Snoop Dogg-themed NFTs? Effectively, after all I went and snooped on their OpenSea account, and I discovered some issues that may be fairly amusing if Medici seems to truly be Snoop.

First, a couple of minutes after Snoop tweeted his confession, the Medici account purchased two weed-themed NFTs by an artist named NyanDogg. The account has additionally been despatched a cloud of blunt and Snoop-themed NFTs for the reason that reveal.

Hey, wait, isn’t that Snoop’s Twitter avatar?

There’s, after all, the chance that this can be a troll on Snoop Dogg’s half, or that Medici and Snoop coordinated this and the true Medici’s identification remains to be unknown. The Medici Twitter account has favored a ton of tweets regarding Snoop Dogg’s, however to be sincere, if Snoop claimed to be me, I’d like tweets about it too, although I’m not really Snoop Dogg (so far as ).

It’s laborious to inform what the fallout from all this shall be. Will Snoop Dogg turn out to be a thought chief within the NFT area? Will extra celebrities come out as having run crypto accounts (maybe Snoop’s good friend Martha Stewart is Pranksy)? Or will this entire factor end up to have been an elaborate prank?

In the meanwhile, the reply to all of these questions is unclear, however there may be one concrete consequence of Snoop’s tweet: his mentions are actually full of folks pitching him NFT initiatives. By no means thought I’d have that in frequent with him.

Ultimate notice: whereas, once more, I can not stress sufficient that there’s no laborious proof linking Snoop and the Medici account, there’s another essential clue to level out: Medici typically signs off tweets with a wine emoji. You realize who has his personal model of wine? Snoop Dogg. Case closed everybody, we’ve completely nailed it down.