Sony buys Nixxes, propelling potential for prodigious PlayStation-to-PC ports

Simply days after asserting the acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque, Sony immediately revealed that Dutch studio Nixxes would be the subsequent member of the rising PlayStation Studios household.

If the title Nixxes does not ring a bell for many avid gamers, that is as a result of the studio hasn’t developed any authentic initiatives in its over-20-year historical past. As an alternative, Nixxes has primarily specialised in creating a wide range of PC and console ports for video games from the likes of Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics (each now Sq. Enix subsidiaries).

That makes Nixxes an particularly intriguing acquisition for Sony, which has been slowly dipping an rising variety of toes into the PC gaming area in recent times. After Horizon: Zero Daybreak hit the PC final 12 months, Sony mentioned in its annual report that it “will discover increasing our 1st get together titles to the PC platform so as to promote additional progress in our profitability.” Then, in Could, Sony listed Uncharted 4 beneath the “extra PC releases deliberate” part of an investor report, alongside the current PC port of former PlayStation unique Days Gone.

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst hinted at Nixxes’ porting focus in a press release, saying the studio has “a ardour for enhancing video games and for delivering the absolute best expertise for avid gamers.” Nixxes founder and Senior Director Jurjen Katsman mentioned the studio “can’t wait to get to work and [is] so excited to deliver our technical and improvement experience to an IP powerhouse like PlayStation Studios.”

Commercial

Buying two studios within the area of per week is extremely uncommon for Sony, whose final main developer acquisition was Spider-Man studio Insomniac for $229 million in 2019. Talking to British GQ journal earlier this week, although, Hulst mentioned Sony is not attempting to maintain up in an arms race with Microsoft’s many current studio purchases.

“We’re very selective concerning the builders that we usher in,” Hulst informed GQ. “I am all the time in search of folks that have an identical set of values, comparable inventive ambitions, and work very effectively with our crew that we are able to additional spend money on and assist develop as creators. It isn’t like we’re going round and simply making random acquisitions. They’re very, very focused acquisitions of groups that we all know effectively.”

Might there be extra Sony studio purchases coming quickly? Observant Sony-watchers seen that the PlayStation Japan Twitter account revealed the Housemarque acquisition with an image containing the logo for Bluepoint Games, greatest identified for remasters and remakes, together with the PS5 model of Demon’s Souls. That looks as if a really unusual error to make until that picture was already sitting in a social media supervisor’s folder, ready for the upcoming announcement to be public. And who is aware of what else we’d see from that folder within the close to future…