Sony drops first look teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse (Half One)

Sony Photos unveiled a first-look teaser trailer for its upcoming animated sequel Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse (Half One) on the Comedian-Con Expertise in Brazil this weekend. Yep, it should be a two-part sequel to 2018’s critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning blockbuster, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

(Some spoilers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse under.)

The 2018 movie was a mega-hit, grossing over $375 million worldwide towards a $90 million finances, and received the Oscar for Finest Animated Characteristic—a well-deserved honor. As Ars Technica’s Sam Machkovech wrote in his evaluate, “It is simply the most effective comic-nerd movie in years to warmly embrace the sorts of viewers who know their comics canon back and front, all with out intimidating the inevitable child and beginner viewers drawn to this extremely family-friendly journey.”

Sony started creating the sequel one month earlier than Into the Spider-Verse was launched, and shortly after, producer Amy Pascal introduced that the movie would concentrate on the budding relationship between Miles and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen. The movie is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin Ok. Thompson, all making their function movie directorial debuts.

Author-producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller instructed Leisure Weekly on Saturday that they determined to separate the sequel into two separate movies, after realizing they only had an excessive amount of story to inform to squeeze right into a single installment. (They’re engaged on each movies concurrently.) And as we see on this first look trailer, every universe within the multiverse has its personal distinct look, designed to recommend they had been drawn by a distinct artist.

Per the official premise:

Miles Morales returns for the following chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic journey that may transport Brooklyn’s full-time, pleasant neighborhood Spider-Man throughout the Multiverse to affix forces with Gwen Stacy and a brand new crew of Spider-Folks to face off with a villain extra highly effective than something they’ve ever encountered.

The teaser trailer is gentle on plot specifics, however has some wonderful visuals. We open with Miles (Shameik Moore) chillaxing at house—truly, he is grounded—after efficiently saving the multiverse and turning into his world’s Spider-Man. Then Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) unexpectedly opens a portal to pop by, having found out learn how to talk with Miles throughout dimensions on the finish of the primary movie. I imply, she might have known as first so he might clear up his room a bit. However Gwen solely teases him a bit of when she sees Miles’ drawing of her. (“I missed you too.”)

Miles could be grounded however Spider-Man is not, so it is not lengthy earlier than he is swinging by means of portal after portal, touring between multiverses. Simply as he is getting the cling of it, the Spider-Man from 2099, Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), tumbles out of one other portal. (O’Hara made a quick look in the long run credit of the final film, arguing with yet one more Spider-Man in 1967’s New York Metropolis.) All of it flashes by fairly rapidly, however we do catch a glimpse of Miles swinging by means of a spot known as Mumbattan in what appears to be an India-inspired universe. (There are Hindi and Tamil phrases within the background.)

Jake Johnson can even reprise his function as Peter B. Parker from the primary movie. Spider-Girl, aka Jessica Drew (Issa Rae) is anticipated to make an look in some unspecified time in the future within the two-part sequel, and Takuya Yamashiro, the “Japanese Spider-Man” from the 1978 Spider-Man collection is listed among the many solid for Half One. As for characters like Kimiko Glenn’s Peni Parker, Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir, or John Mulaney’s scene-stealing Spider-Ham—properly, Lord and Miller would neither affirm nor deny these doable cameos. “Miles will reunite with some previous mates and meet… a number of new ones,” they instructed EW.

Spider-Man: Throughout the Spider-Verse (Half One) is presently slated for theatrical launch on October 7, 2022. Half Two is scheduled to drop someday in 2023. Additionally in growth: a female-centric spinoff Spider-Girls movie spanning three generations: Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Jessica Drew/Spider-Girl, and Cindy Moon/Silk.

Itemizing picture by YouTube/Sony Photos