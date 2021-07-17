Sony Xperia 1 III will solely get one main Android replace

In case you had been questioning what sort of software program assist to anticipate from Sony’s newest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 III, we’ve got the reply for you and you could not prefer it.

In accordance with Sony Netherlands, the Xperia 1 III is getting one main Android replace and two years of month-to-month safety updates. That is it.

We actually hope it is a mistake – that somebody in Sony’s crew within the Netherlands was misinformed or one thing, as a result of in any other case that is fairly ridiculous. We have seen a bunch of Android gadget producers left and proper enhance their software program assist home windows a minimum of for the flagships – Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, and so forth. Even Google is rumored to up the variety of years it is supporting Pixels beginning with the Pixel 6 technology coming this fall.

And through all this, Sony appears to be in a wholly totally different universe. Let’s hope the Japanese firm will quickly challenge a press release saying this was all a misunderstanding or one thing like that. As a result of if it does not, you could need to suppose twice about shelling out €1,299 for a cellphone that may get the identical variety of main Android updates as a €200 OnePlus Nord N-series handset.

Supply (in Dutch)