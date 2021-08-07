Spotify says it plans so as to add AirPlay 2 to its iOS app — ultimately

Spotify nonetheless hasn’t added AirPlay 2 help to its iOS app — however regardless of the delay, it’s nonetheless “working to make [it] a actuality,” the corporate tells The Verge. Some doubt was forged on AirPlay 2 inclusion when MacRumors noticed a discussion board submit the place a Spotify discussion board moderator claimed that “audio driver compatibility points” may imply the function wouldn’t be added for the foreseeable future. Spotify now claims that’s flawed.

The Verge obtained the next assertion from Spotify relating to AirPlay 2:

A submit on one among Spotify’s Neighborhood pages contained incomplete data relating to our plans for AirPlay2. Spotify will help AirPlay2 and we’re working to make {that a} actuality.

AirPlay 2, added as a part of iOS 11 replace, launched multiroom audio, Siri voice management, and pretty broad help throughout a large swath of audio system, televisions, and streaming companies. It was an actual first for Apple’s “casting” function, which had beforehand been considerably poorly supported exterior of Apple’s personal units.

Spotify has its personal method to get audio from its service to different units within the type of Spotify Join, however contemplating Spotify already helps Google Solid, skipping Apple’s latest streaming protocol would appear like an odd omission. As MacRumors notes, Apple offers a seemingly easy 4 step developer doc explaining tips on how to allow the function. Nevertheless, developer Marco Arment points out that the fourth step (adopting a brand new API that helps enhanced buffering) is an even bigger hurdle than it seems.

…and that new API: – is barely documented – has no public pattern code – is filled with main gotchas – can’t change speeds seamlessly – doesn’t present exact timing – requires far more complicated logic – is much less environment friendly, which might trigger background CPU-overage terminations — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) August 6, 2021

However add in that Spotify has a less-than-friendly relationship with Apple, even going so far as submitting an antitrust criticism and publicly calling it a bully, and a option to not prioritize incorporating AirPlay 2 makes much more sense. It’s good that it’s nonetheless taking place, however for any Spotify subscriber on iOS, it’s onerous to not really feel such as you’re caught within the crossfire between two tech giants on the outs.

Replace August sixth, 6:47PM ET: Modified headline and added assertion from Spotify confirming it’s engaged on AirPlay2 help.