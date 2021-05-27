Sq. Enix broadcasts Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Destiny

Sq. Enix has introduced the most recent mainline entry within the Dragon Quest collection. Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Destiny was revealed on a livestream to have fun the collection’ thirty fifth anniversary. Not a lot past the sport’s brand and title was revealed, however collection creator Yuji Horii hinted at some adjustments to the standard turn-based battle system, and mentioned Sq. Enix was aiming for a simultaneous worldwide launch.

Dragon Quest is the preferred RPG collection in Japan. The final sport, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, was launched for the PlayStation 4 and 3DS in its dwelling market in 2017, although the unique Western launch solely got here to the PS4 and PC. An up to date model, Dragon Quest XI S, was launched for the Nintendo Change and later got here to Xbox, PS4, PC, and Stadia. In complete, Sq. Enix has shipped greater than six million copies of Dragon Quest XI worldwide.

Sq. Enix additionally introduced 5 extra new Dragon Quest titles in the course of the broadcast.

Dragon Quest Treasures, a treasure-hunting RPG starring characters from Dragon Quest XI

A remake of Dragon Quest III in an analogous “HD-2D” visible fashion to Sq. Enix’s Octopath Traveler

The subsequent main growth to Dragon Quest X, the Japan-only MMO

Dragon Quest X Offline, a top-down model of X that doesn’t require an web connection

Dragon Quest Keshikeshi, a cell puzzle sport

That’s plenty of Dragon Quest to be getting on with, though solely III and Treasures are confirmed for a worldwide launch at this stage.