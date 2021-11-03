Starlink nightmare: Transferring service location a number of ft delays orders till 2023

Some individuals who preordered Starlink broadband say they made tiny modifications to their service places on the Starlink web site and instantly had their supply dates delayed by a 12 months or extra.

This is not a case of adjusting an handle from one metropolis to a different; folks say that utilizing a newly outstanding map instrument to extra precisely pinpoint their home primarily sends an individual who preordered to the again of the road. One Reddit person wrote, “I moved it from the top of my driveway to my home this morning and simply seemed again and [the availability date] had modified to 2022-2023.” This particular person made the change as a result of “it mentioned to verify your service handle, and it did not inform me it could have an effect on my pre-order! My driveway is about 1/4+ mile lengthy, so it made sense to place the cursor at my home.”

“I fell sufferer to the shiny new map on the Starlink web site,” wrote one particular person whose supply date modified from late 2021 to late 2022 or early 2023. One other particular person wrote that shifting the map pin “a number of ft” made the supply date go from mid-to-late 2021 to late 2022:

I am gutted. I emailed SpaceX, and I’ve obtained my fingers crossed that they’ll revert it to the unique knowledge or one thing. It is nuts {that a} trivial adjustment might have any influence sufficient to auto-bump folks out of line. That is no solution to deal with your most enthusiastic prospects. Hopefully they inform me it is some form of web site glitch.

One other particular person wrote, “I corrected the dot 20 ft to be on the home,” and the supply date went from mid-to-late 2021 to early-to-mid 2022.

“DO NOT replace your service handle”

Yow will discover extra of those complaints and pointed warnings on this Reddit thread that started three days in the past. A Starlink beta tester who began the thread wrote:

When you’ve got already pre-ordered, DO NOT replace your service handle. Don’t transfer the little map marker, don’t change your location in any method! Doing so will transfer you to the again of the road! Clearly, you probably have moved your residence, it’s essential replace your handle. Apart from that, do not contact it! If Google Maps is mistaken, go away it alone. Starlink will nonetheless work. I am a mile away from the place Google Maps has me, and I nonetheless have wonderful service. Too many threads right here with folks lamenting that they moved their service location and now they’re in the back of the road.

Individuals who preordered might have to replace their delivery handle to obtain the Starlink gear, however that is not the identical as updating the service location, in line with different posts within the thread.

Commercial

Web site urged checking handle for “accuracy”

SpaceX up to date the Starlink web site final week to mirror the service’s exit from beta, which can be why quite a few individuals who had preordered visited the web site. Primarily based on Reddit posts, it sounds just like the map instrument already existed however was beforehand unknown to many individuals. SpaceX apparently started that includes the instrument extra prominently on the web site a number of days in the past.

We first heard of this downside Tuesday in an e mail from a Washington State resident named Brad, who mentioned he ordered in February proper after preorders opened. “My account has all the time mentioned service by late 2021 till I up to date my place on the map by possibly a pair hundred ft as a result of Google Maps had my handle down the road for some motive, after which it immediately modified to mid-2023,” Brad informed us.

Brad lives in a rural space and mentioned his present Web service supplies simply 0.5Mbps “on day.” Brad famous that individuals who pre-ordered Starlink have been “checking our accounts continually as a result of we won’t wait, and I simply determined to verify it a few days in the past they usually added a map with a notation above it saying to ‘verify your handle, title, and repair location for accuracy.’ It wasn’t correct so I corrected it, and I paid the worth.”