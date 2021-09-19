Studio Laika Publicizes Wildwood as Subsequent Film Adaptation

Certainly one of Carson Ellis’ beautiful illustrations from the Wildwood sequence. Picture : HarperCollins

Laika, the maker of wonderful stop-motion animated films similar to Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, has introduced its latest challenge: a n adaptation of Wildwood, the 2011 YA novel by Colin Meloy, singer/songwriter of the indie rock band t he Decemberists, and illustrated by his spouse Carson Ellis. The movie will likely be directed by Travis Knight, president of Laika and the director of the superb Transformers spin-off Bumblebee.

I hadn’t heard of the e book earlier than this morning, however the official abstract sounds prefer it’s proper up Laika’s alley, which is to say a contemporary fairy story that’s simply darkish sufficient to supply some suspense: “Past Portland’s metropolis limits lies Wildwood. You’re not purported to go there. You’re not even purported to comprehend it exists. However Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her child brother Mac has been taken by a homicide of crows into the forest’s depths, and he or she—alongside together with her hapless classmate Curtis—goes to get him again. Prue would possibly assume she’s too previous for fairytales, however she’s simply discovered herself on the heart of 1. One full of unusual speaking animals, roguish bandits, and highly effective figures with the darkest intentions.”

Seems like Laika to me, and the studio should have thought in order effectively as a result of Selection experiences that Laika really optioned the rights to Meloy and Ellis’ e book again in 2011, shortly after it was printed. It’s taken the studio a full decade to lastly begin manufacturing on the stop-motion animated adaptation, however that actually simply goes to point out how a lot it has stayed within the challenge throughout all these years. Knight can be a local of Oregon, and Wildwood is extraordinarily Portland-y, which additionally in all probability helps. (In keeping with Wikipedia, literary critic Anna Minard known as the characters “bespectacled, bike-riding, vinyl-browsing, Kurosawa-referencing kids,” so, yeah.)

Wildwood was the primary of a trilogy, which was adopted by Below Wildwood in 2012 and Wildwood Imperium in 2015. If the film is a hit, there could also be extra Wildwood on the way in which.

