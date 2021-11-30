SYFY and USA Don Mancini Horror Collection Renewed

You want me! You actually like me! Picture : SYFY/USA Community

The Chucky TV sequence is successful—and the diabolical doll will return for a second season to proceed his overall-clad reign of terror.

USA Community and SYFY, which each run the sequence, introduced that Chucky was one of many high two new cable sequence for viewers ages 18-49. (The opposite was ( SYFY’s Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien. ) That tracks with the sequence’ try at capturing youthful viewers (by casting youngsters as its important characters) whereas additionally thrilling followers of the basic Little one’s Play horror films (by bringing again actors from the cult-beloved Don Mancini movie s, together with Jennifer Tilly and Alex Vincent, in addition to Brad Dourif because the voice of Chucky ).

“We’re thrilled to begin pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” govt producer Mancini mentioned in the identical press launch . “Many because of our companions at USA, SYFY, and UCP for his or her unimaginable help and steering bringing Chucky to the small display, larger than ever. And to the followers, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by an extended shot. You higher watch your backs in 2022!’”

Talking concerning the present at a press ev ent forward of Chucky’s October premiere, Mancini mentioned that he was excited to work inside a TV format, versus making one other Little one’s Play movie, due to the “better storytelling actual property.” He elaborated: “W e have extra time to get you concerned with these characters, who initially appear on the face of it to be one factor, however then you definitely discover out slightly extra about them and we begin to peel the onion away … I feel that having extra time and area will increase the strain since you get to know them rather more as human beings than you may in a 90-minute film.”

T right here’s no phrase but if Chucky season two will proceed the story of season one or begin an entire new story for the Good Man G one Very Unhealthy, however you may nonetheless get excited by watching the little teaser asserting the renewal under (noting the discharge date as simply “2022 ” ) . Within the meantime, the season finale of Chucky arrives tomorrow, November 30, on USA and SYFY; you may stream the entire sequence (and it is best to—i t’s campy, enjoyable, and gory as hell!) beginning December 1 on Peacock.

