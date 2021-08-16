T-Cell investigating report of buyer knowledge breach that reportedly entails 100 million folks

T-Cell confirmed Sunday that it’s trying into an internet discussion board publish that claims to be promoting a big trove of its clients’ delicate knowledge. Motherboard reported that it was in touch with the vendor of the info, who mentioned that they had taken knowledge from T-Cell’s servers that included Social Safety numbers, names, addresses, and driver license data associated to greater than 100 million folks. After reviewing samples of the info, Motherboard reported it appeared genuine.

“We’re conscious of claims made in an underground discussion board and have been actively investigating their validity,” a T-Cell spokesperson mentioned in an electronic mail to The Verge. “We do not need any extra data to share presently.”

It’s not clear when the info might have been accessed, however T-Cell has been the goal of a number of knowledge breaches in the previous few years, most lately in December 2020. Throughout that incident, call-related data and cellphone numbers for a few of its clients might have been uncovered, however the firm mentioned on the time that it didn’t embrace extra delicate information similar to names or Social Safety numbers.

In 2018, hackers accessed private data for roughly 2 million T-Cell clients that included names, addresses, and account numbers, and in 2019, a few of T-Cell’s pay as you go clients had been affected by a breach that additionally accessed names, addresses, and account numbers.

A March 2020 breach uncovered some T-Cell clients’ monetary data, Social Safety numbers, and different account data.