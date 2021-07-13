Tecno Camon 17 collection launching in India on July 15

The Tecno Camon 17 collection introduced in Might will likely be launched in India on July 15 and will likely be bought by way of Amazon.in.

The Camon 17 lineup contains three smartphones – Camon 17P, Camon 17, and Camon 17 Professional. However solely the final two will likely be launched in India.

Tecno hasn’t revealed the Indian pricing of the 2 Camon 17 smartphones but, however the promo web page on Amazon.in tells us the Professional variant in India will include a 33W charger as a substitute of 25W.

The remainder of the Camon 17 Professional’s specs stay the identical, that means you get a Helio G95 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.8″ FullHD+ 90Hz display screen, 48MP selfie digicam, 64MP quad digicam, and 5,000 mAh battery. You may learn our Tecno Camon 17 Professional evaluation right here to study extra about it.

The vanilla Camon 17, however, comes with a Helio G85 chip, 6.6″ HD+ 90Hz LCD, 48MP triple digicam, 16MP selfie digicam, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.