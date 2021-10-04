Tecno Camon 18 Premier brings 120Hz AMOLED show, gimbal digicam and periscope

Tecno launched its newest Camon 18 Premier in Nigeria and it’s probably the most feature-rich telephone within the line up to now. It is constructed round a 6.7-inch AMOLED show with FHD+ decision and the stylish 120Hz refresh charge.

The panel cranks out as much as 550nits of brightness and has a 32MP selfie cam home in a small punch gap cutout. The telephone contains a flat design with squared-off edges and a noticeable digicam bump on the again.







Tecno Camon 18 Premier in Polar Night time

Across the again, we discover a triple digicam setup with a 64MP most important sensor subsequent to an optically stabilized 12MP gimbal module and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom. There’s additionally night time portrait video mode, portrait video bokeh mode and a particular tremendous night time mode for taking photographs at the hours of darkness. Tecno is even bringing its personal Moon Probe which helps you to take clear snaps of Earth’s pure satellite tv for pc.

MediaTek’s Helio G96 sits on the helm paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint, NFC and a headphone jack. The software program facet is roofed by Tecno’s Hello OS 8.0 primarily based Android 11. Camo 18 Premier has a 4,750mAh battery with 33W quick charging.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier will likely be accessible in Polar Night time and Huge Sky colours. There’s no official worth information for the time being nor any particulars on worldwide availability simply but.