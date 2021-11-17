Tecno tries to mock Samsung in newest Phantom X promo

Smartphone corporations and their advertising departments attempt to plug a joke into their social media feed occasionally. Normally, they’re humorous harmless bits, however typically we spot a joke that’s so dangerous it is truly humorous.

Tecno, a maker in style with its reasonably priced gadgets in creating markets. For some purpose, the Twitter account requested its customers to “strive one thing new” and to not “repeat the samesong”, clearly as a dig at Samsung. It is a part of the advertising push for the brand new Phantom X, urging customers to purchase the telephone with a “brand-new design”.









Samsung Galaxy S9+ from 2018 • Tecno Phantom X from 2021

It is a daring try from the subsidiary of Transsion to select on Samsung – the largest smartphone maker on this planet. The corporate could be imagining itself as David within the battle vs Goliath, however we don’t perceive the place it comes from. The Tecno Phantom X has a centered vertical digital camera setup on the again with the LED flash on the facet – one thing Samsung introduced again in 2018 with the Galaxy S9 collection.

Extra possible than not, nonetheless that is simply an consideration grabber – choosing up a battle with the massive guys within the hope that folks take discover of you.

Source