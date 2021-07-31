Telegram provides video playback velocity, display sharing with sound, and video calls as much as 1000 viewers

In a weblog publish, in style messaging app Telegram outlines a slew of latest updates coming to its app, essentially the most vital of which is “Group Video Calls 2.0” the place video calls of as much as 30 individuals can broadcast their cameras and screens with as much as 1000 spectators. Telegram lightheartedly jokes that this restrict will enhance till “all people on Earth can be a part of one group name”.

Video Messages have been up to date to 2.0. Which means these round press-hold video messages at the moment are higher-resolution and you’ll faucet the message to develop the round video. You may also pause and scrub by means of the video message. You may also now document voice messages and your background audio gained’t pause.

Movies despatched by means of Telegram can now be watched in 0.5X, 1.5X, or 2.0X velocity. Android can even assist 0.2X speeds.

Telegram 1-on-1 video calls will now allow you to share your display with audio, and there’s a brand new auto-delete interval to delete messages after one month.

Now you can draw extra exactly onto photographs earlier than sending them to a good friend or group.

There at the moment are extra animations within the passcode display, and messages you add to a chat will animate in a brand new means as effectively on the Android app.. A brand new password reset choice that has been added to the apps’s settings that may assist a person get better a password in 7 days in the event that they don’t have a restoration password.

Lastly, there are new animated emojis together with the dance emojis, fist bump, damaged coronary heart, and sad-face emojis. The iOS app additionally will get integration with the digicam app on iOS so you may change to the zoom or extensive cameras when taking a photograph straight on the Telegram app.

Supply