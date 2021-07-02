Tesla has nice quarter, delivers greater than 200,000 EVs

Tesla introduced on Thursday that it delivered 201,250 electrical automobiles to prospects from April by June of this 12 months. Over the identical three months, the corporate constructed a complete of 206,421 EVs. In a brief assertion, the corporate wrote that its “groups have achieved an impressive job navigating by world provide chain and logistics challenges.”

Virtually all of these Teslas have been Fashions 3 or Y, reflecting the truth that patrons have been ready for the latest refresh of the larger, sooner, costlier Fashions S and X. But it surely was a wonderful quarter for the American automaker, beating Q1 2021’s already spectacular numbers.

Different automakers with new EVs have been releasing gross sales numbers over the previous couple of days as effectively. Checked out individually, the numbers are encouraging for EV advocates. For instance, Porsche has delivered 5,367 Taycans to this point this 12 months, truly outselling the 911 by 259 vehicles. Ford offered 12,975 Mustang Mach-Es throughout the first half of the 12 months, and the Mach-E beat the two-door Mustangs by 225 vehicles. And VW delivered 6,230 ID.4s from January by June, which is certainly a begin. Zoom out, and the size of Tesla’s EV benefit comes clearly into view. (These are all US gross sales numbers nevertheless and Tesla solely releases world numbers.)

Tesla will announce its monetary outcomes for the quarter on the finish of July.