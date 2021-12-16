Tesla sexual harassment lawsuits multiply as 6 extra girls sue Musk-led agency

Six extra girls sued Tesla yesterday, alleging that the corporate didn’t cease rampant sexual harassment at manufacturing facility amenities in Fremont, California, and repair facilities within the Los Angeles space.

The lawsuits are much like one filed final month by worker Jessica Barraza, who alleged that she and different girls working within the carmaker’s Fremont manufacturing facility have been subjected to “nightmarish circumstances of rampant sexual harassment,” together with offensive feedback, propositions, and “frequent groping on the manufacturing facility ground.” Barraza alleged that managers and human assets personnel failed to guard her although she complained repeatedly.

The lawsuits filed yesterday “element particular situations of harassment that every lady skilled, and the shortage of motion from Tesla when these claims have been reported,” in line with a press launch from regulation agency Rudy Exelrod Zieff & Lowe, which represents Barazza and the six different girls. “Those that complained have been generally threatened into silence or confronted undesirable transfers. The message was clear, there can be no penalties for abusers. The six girls describe an setting wherein it was regular for girls to be catcalled, ogled, touched inappropriately, and propositioned.”

The lawsuits filed by manufacturing facility staff say that “Tesla’s manufacturing facility ground extra resembles a crude, archaic building website or frat home than a cutting-edge firm within the coronary heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay Space.”

“Misconduct displays an angle on the high”

The habits displays the angle of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, lawyer David Lowe mentioned within the press launch. “Elon Musk tweeting a lewd remark about girls’s our bodies or a taunt towards staff who report misconduct displays an angle on the high that permits the sample of pervasive sexual harassment and retaliation on the coronary heart of those circumstances. Tesla has didn’t take sexual harassment severely, from the highest of the corporate down,” Lowe mentioned.

Lowe was referring to at least one Musk tweet wherein he proposed creating a brand new college with the acronym “TITS” and one other wherein he joked about Tesla whistleblowers. The Musk-founded SpaceX can also be going through sexual harassment allegations from former mission integration engineer Ashley Kosak, who wrote in an essay that misogyny is “rampant” at SpaceX and that harassers she complained about “have nonetheless not been held to account.”

We contacted Tesla concerning the six new lawsuits right this moment and can replace this text if we get a response.

The lawsuits in Alameda County Superior Court docket have been filed by 5 girls who work or labored at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factories and one who labored in Tesla “service facilities all through Southern California,” the regulation agency’s press launch mentioned. The staff have been allegedly “subjected to fixed sexual harassment by the hands of their colleagues and supervisors.”

In October, a federal jury awarded $137 million to Owen Diaz, a Black employee who alleged that Tesla didn’t take affordable steps to stop racist abuse on the Fremont manufacturing facility.

Commercial

“Fixed barrage of sexual feedback”

The next are examples of the alleged sexual harassment as described within the press launch, with hyperlinks to copies of the complaints that Lowe offered to Ars: